WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Families can read a children’s book as they hike the trails at Mt. Pisgah State Park with the launch of the StoryWalk program on Friday.
Participants can read “Bear Came Along” and look at its illustrations one page at a time on different posts on the Oh! Susanna Trail.
The event featured the Bradford County Library’s bookmobile where people could go inside and borrow a library book if they wanted.
A fun moment included an appearance from Smokey the Bear who stopped by the bookmobile and posed for pictures with excited kids.
The book tells the story of a bear’s journey in the woods with various forest animals and was written by author Richard T. Morris and illustrated by LeUyen Pham.
“It’s an opportunity for people to interact with a story and an environment at the same time,” said Rosemary Wynott, the bookmobile clerk for the Bradford County Library.
The program will continue until Oct. 20 and participants who complete the trail can win a prize basket in the main office that consists of “Bear Came Along” and a Smokey the Bear stuffed animal.
The Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park initiated the program to get kids outside and enjoy a local park that has a lot to offer, according to Calvin Baxter, the organization’s president.
“People don’t realize the asset we have here,” he said. “A lot of people think about the pool, but we have trails, the nature center and educational programs here too.”
StoryWalk aspires to get more families to use the park’s trail system and appreciate nature, according to DCNR Environmental Education Specialist Richard Gulyas.
“There’s about 10 miles of hiking trails and little over a 1,000 acres that is open to the public here,” he said.
