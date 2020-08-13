Mt. Pisgah State Park Manager, Lee Dillon, has announced the end of the season schedule for the swimming pool complex. Circumstances may arise that require unexpected changes to these dates and hours.
The pool will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 20. It will reopen on Friday, Aug. 21, and remain open through Wednesday, Aug. 26. The season closure will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The pool will remain closed Labor Day weekend.
Pool operating hours will continue to be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located three miles off Route 6 between Burlington and Troy. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating, and other environmentally related activities.
For more information, contact the Park Office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov. Information on Mt. Pisgah State Park or any of Pennsylvania’s 120 other state parks can also be obtained from www.dcnr.state.pa.us.
