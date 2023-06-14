WEST BURLINGTON — Hands-on wildlife education will be offered at a local state park soon for any interested attendees.
The Project WILD Workshop will be held on Friday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah State Park.
Students have the opportunity to learn more about wildlife at the workshop, which is a conservation education curriculum and activity guide. DCNR state park facilitators will offer classroom and outdoor activities.
The event is open to formal and informal educators that include YHEC instructors, scout leaders, 4-H leaders, community organizational leaders and naturalists. Formal educators seeking Act 48 hours are encouraged to participate.
“[Project WILD] seeks to increase teacher and student knowledge about wildlife and the environment; and to encourage participants to take responsible actions towards people, wildlife, and the environment,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
There will be an updated Project WILD Curriculum & Activity Guide that offers STEM activity extensions, field investigation activities, a WILD work career section and outdoor components.
Registration is required by June 17 and participation is limited. To register or for more information, please contact Environmental Education Specialist Rich Gulyas at (570) 297-2734 or rgulyas@pa.gov. For more information, email mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
