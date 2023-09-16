Mt. Pisgah State Park prepares events for Sept. 23 to 24

WEST BURLINGTON – A group dedicated to promoting a local state park will celebrate the first day of autumn with a series of upcoming community events.

The Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park plans to host multiple events on the weekend of Sept. 23 to 24. Events will include the Harvest Fest, the Adam and the Armadillos concert, the Girl Scouts Love State Parks event and the 3-D Archery Shoot.