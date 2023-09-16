Mt. Pisgah State Park prepares events for Sept. 23 to 24

WEST BURLINGTON – A group dedicated to promoting a local state park will celebrate the first day of autumn with a series of upcoming community events.
The Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park plans to host multiple events on the weekend of Sept. 23 to 24. Events will include the Harvest Fest, the Adam and the Armadillos concert, the Girl Scouts Love State Parks event and the 3-D Archery Shoot.
“If you’d like to get out and enjoy some time outside, the trails are in great condition for hiking and birding,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “Many grills and tables are scattered throughout the park free to use. Fishing and kayaking are enjoyable at Stephen Foster Lake also.”
Harvest Fest will be located between the Nature Center and Hilltop Pavilion from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event will feature demonstrations, presentations, agricultural product vendors and activities. A farm animal petting area will be onsite for people to visit. JJ’s will serve apple dumplings and provide a dinner menu. There will also be a Tractor Mac book for the park’s fall StoryWalk®.
Saturday will also feature Adam and the Armadillos in concert from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hilltop Pavilion. From the State College area, the band plays modern and classic country songs, along with original ones. Suggested donations of $5 are encouraged to support the Friends’ community projects and activities.
Another event on Saturday will be the Girl Scouts Love State Parks. The scouts are welcome to participate in Stewardship and Stars at 7:30 p.m. They can make a planisphere, practice stargazing and learn about light pollution.
On Sunday, Sept. 24, the annual 3-D Archery Shoot will be held throughout the park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The course will feature around 25 targets for participants to practice their archery skills. Registration will be at the Hilltop Pavilion, while a suggested donation of $10 is encouraged.
Sunday will also feature the Turkey Talk presentation at 2 p.m. inside the Nature Center. Environmental Education Specialist Rich Gulyas will discuss wild turkey biology, management and offer trivia.
For more information or to register for Girl Scouts Love State Parks, call the Park Office at (570) 297-2734 or email mtpisgahsp@pa.gov. To learn more about the park, visit Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us.
