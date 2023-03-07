WEST BURLINGTON — Mount Pisgah State Park will be hosting Maple on the Mount on Saturday, March 18. The program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nature Center.
People will see how maple syrup is taken from tree to table and learn some history and science of the process. Sugar Shack demonstrations will be held. Guests include Dr. Bob Hansen, retired, Penn State Extension; Adam Chorba, Bradford County Conservation District; Dave Stienfelt, Frolic Meadow Farm; Ray Bixby, Bixby’s Maple Syrup; and the Bradford County Bookmobile. The StoryWalk® Trail will be updated with a book featuring Curious George. Please dress for the weather as this event takes place outdoors. The program will be held rain, snow, or shine.
