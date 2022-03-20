Mt. Pisgah taps into Maple on the Mount

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — An event dedicated to all things maple related returned to Mt. Pisgah State Park on Saturday morning and early afternoon.
Maple on the Mount featured organizers showing attendees how maple syrup is taken from tree to table. A sugar shack at the park showed the process of taking raw maple and turning it into syrup. The event also featured the Bradford County Bookmobile and Smokey Bear.
Instructions on the proper methods of maple tapping and identification were conducted by Adam Chorba, the forest specialist for the Bradford County Conservation District.
“Attendees were very involved and interested in the older style of tapping that involved buckets and hand drills,” he said. “It was definitely good to see people get interested in the hands-on techniques.”
He stated that the best season for tapping varies on weather. This year would have been late February to early March for the best maple run.
“It’s been a few years since we did this event,” said DCNR Environmental Education Specialist Richard Gulyas. “Around 2017 was the last one, so it’s great to have people back here at the park.”
A change of employees and the COVID-19 pandemic were reasons for the event’s hiatus from the park, according to Park Manager Layne Nolan.
“This event shows that we are having programs again because we haven’t had them for the past few years,” she said. “We are excited to see that people want to return and have fun here.”
One such summer programs that she’s excited about is the Storybook Trails where pages from children’s books will be placed throughout the hiking trails.
David Steinfelt, the Athens FFA advisor educated attendees and sold his own maple products from his farm. He showed people the best trees to tap for syrup as well as the proper grading of color and flavor of maple syrup.
Also present was 2022 Endless Mountains Maple Ambassador MacKenzie Morgan. She spoke to numerous attendees about maple products and how the region benefits from them. She displayed how to tap a tree with different drills as well. A fifth generation family member of Fay’s Maple Products from Bentley Creek, Morgan is an Athens FFA officer and a junior at Athens High School.
“I’m very excited to go to different events throughout the year like this year to educate people on all things maple related,” she said.
Penn State Extension was present to promote their Master Gardener program, which answers people’s questions on trees, shrubs, soil, lawn care and various other agricultural topics.
“Anybody who needs a solution for any gardening problems can easily reach out to us. We are more than happy to help,” said Mckayla Accettulla, the master gardener coordinator for Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga Counties.
Starting April 17, master gardeners and extension educators will answer questions during their new program called “Garden Hotline LIVE”. Questions for the live show can be submitted at https://pennstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6fbKDzHz5bNgknj. Anyone with a plant question or concern can email the program’s organizers at bradfordmg@psu.edu.
For more information about Mt. Pisgah State Park or DCNR, anyone can go to www.dcnr.state.pa.us or contact Layne Nolan at 570-297-2734 or lanolan@pa.gov.
