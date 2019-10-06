COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS — The Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church celebrated 25 years with a special service and dinner on Sunday.
“It wasn’t our creation, it was God’s creation,” said Ester Finch, who served as the Church’s original pastor in 1994, on how the church came to be.
According to the church’s current pastor, Jeff Falke, a group of people in the area broke away from their old church and after flirting with the idea of joining another church, decided to start their own in 1994. The group reached out to the Wesleyan denomination for guidance, and the church encouraged them and called upon Finch and her husband Robert to aid in that beginning.
The group first congregated in a two-car garage with a dirt floor near Mt. Pisgah State Park with a few dozen people. Over the next two years the congregation grew to more than 100 people and moved from the two-car garage to a four-car garage that was insulated and heated.
Wanting to build upon their success, the group decided to begin to look for a bigger space. “So they prayed about it,” Falke said.
Shortly thereafter, a perfect location became for sale and the group took advantage. The 10-acre plot that they purchased is where the church is now located on the Berwick Turnpike.
After buying the land, the church built the pastor’s quarters and the church’s gymnasium. The church wanted to focus on being a church that was very kid-friendly.
“Kids are important; young kids are important,” Falke continued. “The focus was on basketball, volleyball and the Sunday school rooms along the outside.”
“It’s an atypical church plan,” he said. “Usually it takes a lot more work, but these guys were self-motivated and they knew what they were looking for and wanted to get it done. They trusted God to get it done.”
Now, 25 years down the road from the two-car garage with a dirt floor, the church has a large paved parking lot, the pastor’s quarters, a gymnasium, a sanctuary and outdoor facilities.
“I’m happy,” the 94-year-old Finch said at the dinner Sunday, surrounded by the congregation she helped build.
