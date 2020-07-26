MONROETON – Mud flew and wheels spun under a hot sun Saturday as the 8th Annual Mountaineer Mud Bog revved into town with trucks, jeeps and more competing in Mountaineer Park to raise money for the Monroe Hose Company.
Chris Donovan, a volunteer firefighter and organizer of the Mountaineer Mud Bog, stated that the truck drivers were “itching” to get out and compete after many events have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. He added that the the event continues to pride itself on being a family-friendly event for all ages and a contributor to the fire department.
While children at the mud bog were treated to free toys, Donovan said he also had the opportunity to meet an elderly attendee who was excited to travel to see the mud-covered mayhem. Admission is kept at an affordable price in hopes of keeping it accessible to families of all sizes.
With the Monroeton Rodeo – another one of the Monroe Hose Company’s largest fundraisers – having been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, Donovan stated that it’s a great feeling to be able to help raise money that helps the fire department continue to function. He encouraged everyone to “do their part” in supporting the department.
