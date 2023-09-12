CAMPTOWN – What a HE-MAN!
Pun intended. Sorry.
Kevin Heeman, 23, of Laceyville charged his way through the mud to win his third consecutive Camptown Races on Saturday morning, crossing the finish line more than five minutes ahead of the second-place runner.
But then, Camptown is a special race for special runners. Based on the famous 1800s Stephen Foster folk song about horse races, the annual competition includes not only the 10K road-and-trail race but fun for the whole community.
“It started the same year I was born,” race director Jim Schools noted.
2023 was the 56th year for the race. Now in his third year at the helm, he’s heard race founders talk about the early days.
“It’s cool to be a part of that tradition,” he said. “I like hearing the stories.”
Schools reported 63 runners, the same number as last year, but thought the forecast of rain had scared some away.
“We’re trying to do more,” he said of efforts to advertise on social media and bring in more runners.
And yes, after several weeks of heavy rain, the trail was very muddy.
“The trail is a wet trail in a drought,” he pointed out.
So, imagine today, he said.
But, “this is a trail run. This is what they love, so they tell me!” he said with a laugh.
Paighton Martin, 26, of Wyalusing was the first female finisher and 18th overall, in 55:01. Rounding out the top five were Tim Nowakowski in 43:13, Dan Howard in 47:02, Adam Rubert in 48:58, and Mike Maurer in 49:35.
Mike Middendorf, 49:53, and Lisa Butler, 55:54, were the Masters male and female winners, respectively, and Jon VandeMark, 49:58, and Savannah Schools, 1:18:27, took the Clydesdale and Athena titles, respectively.
Heeman and Martin won homemade pies in plates etched with “Camptown Races,” mugs and caps. Middendorf, Butler, VandeMark and Savannah Schools received pies and ballcaps. Pies were cherry cheesecake, apple, and apple caramel.
Camptown Races events, and even the path, have changed over the years but still bring out crowds for the morning. Saturday also included a kids’ Fun Run, barbecued chicken and other snacks, music, a basket and runners’ raffle, vendors, a bouncy house and kids’ game, a Girl Scout table and a visit from dairy promotion staff.
Non-runners also attend and have fun.
“Look forward to it a year ahead of time,” Tom D’onofrio of LeRaysville said as he carried around a slice of pecan pie. “Just the excitement, the people, good food. …”
And then it ends with the “grand finale” – the pie.
Irene Melly of Stevens Township served as overall event organizer. She wished there were more runners, but said, “It’s going well.” The event benefits the Camptown Civic Club, which supports Girl and Boy Scouts, the local backpack program, music scholarships and other community projects, she explained.
“We give back to the community,” and bring people together to enjoy the day, she commented.
Runners began on the Camptown ballfield – with “Camptown Races” playing in the nearby church belfry, and ran down Route 706 and other roads, through woods and over hills to finally loop back to the ballfield.
“The conditions were worse than last year,” Heeman said. “It was fun. It was almost like it was an obstacle course.” Mud was 3-4 inches deep in places, and he found logs down that he had to run around or just “roll over,” he said. Runners also had to jump over or climb through a gap in a ravine.
His strategy?
“Go out hard the first three miles and just hang on!” Watch the people behind you and “just keep pushing.”
Martin saw plenty of mud too – as shown by her shoes and legs. But the trail was as good as could be, she said. “It was definitely a challenge.” Her strategy is “just try to keep pace with the front runners.” Also “run as fast for as long as you can.”
Eli Howard, 7, of Camptown won the Fun Run, and his sister Evie, 5, was the first female finisher.
Whitney Madill of Monroeton and Maddie Muench, a Wyalusing graduate, sang throughout the event, with Madill performing the national anthem. Members of the LeRaysville Fire Police and the sheriff’s department directed traffic, and HOPS Ambulance was on scene.
Age group winners were:
Females:
- 12 and under – Brynlee Maynard
- 20-29 – Madison Eberlin
- 30-39 – Sarah Brunell
- 40-49, Kelly Carpenter
- 50-59, Susan Nye-Bleiler.
Males:
- 13-15, Jack Fischer
- 16-19, Samuel, No. 3114
- 20-29, Spencer Kreisler
- 30-39, Tim Nowakowski
- 40-49, Jason Girven
- 50-59, Michael Wojnarski
- 60-69, Robert Moore.
