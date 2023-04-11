WAVERLY — Dozens of kids participated in a large community event at a Waverly park to celebrate the Easter holiday Saturday morning. An Easter Egg hunt took place on the grounds of Muldoon Park at 10 a.m. Children ran across the lawn and collected as many eggs as they could within a span of a few minutes. A free pancake breakfast followed at the First Baptist Church.

