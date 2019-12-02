A winter storm bringing freezing rain, ice and snow contributed to multiple motor vehicle accidents occurring in Bradford County on Sunday. The National Weather Service in Binghamton is predicting that the storm will bring a foot of snow or more to the area through tonight.
Accidents on Warren Center Road in Warren Center, Overton Road in Albany Township, Church Street in Smithfield Township, and Hillside Drive in Wysox Township, among others, were all reported throughout the day. It is unclear if any of the accidents resulted in injuries.
“If it isn’t necessary for you to be out on the roads tonight and tomorrow please do not be,” The Bradford County Department of Public Safety said on their official Facebook page on Sunday afternoon. “Snow can be heavy at times. Give our first responders a break.”
The National Weather Service in Binghamton placed Bradford County in a Winter Storm Warning area on Sunday. The NWS predicts that snow will fall heavier on top of the ice that fell on Sunday, as much as two inches per hour, from midnight until 6 p.m. this evening. Most of Bradford County is included in the 12-18 inch prediction area of snow. Snowfalls are expected to subside between 11 p.m. tonight to 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
The NWS said on Sunday afternoon that travel conditions will be dangerous throughout the day. Traveling should be avoided if possible but if unavoidable, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
A State of Emergency was declared in Waverly late Sunday morning due to the ice fall. The State of Emergency was lifted a few hours later after road crews were able to tackle the weathered roads. A travel advisory, meaning that no unnecessary travel is permitted, remains in effect.
“Travel is now permitted but not recommended as area roadways remain slick. A travel advisory still remains in effect,” The Waverly Police Department said in a statement on Sunday afternoon. “Residents are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel and to park off street at this time.”
All local schools are currently on Thanksgiving break today.
