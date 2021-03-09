TROY — Troy Borough Police Department is investigating the theft of multiple catalytic converters from vehicles parked at businesses in the borough.
Troy Borough Police Chief Ralph Dooley stated that four catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles in the borough recently, one from a vehicle parked at Endless Mountains Brace and Mobility at an unknown time “overnight” on Feb. 12 and three more from vehicles at Krise’s around 2:30 a.m. on March 5.
Dooley said the Troy Police Department has collected surveillance video “from multiple locations” around town and are working to identify the suspect(s) of the theft as well as vehicles driven by the suspects.
The Chief stated that he believes the thefts are happening in part “due to the increase(d) price of the converters” and urged businesses to invest in the purchase of both video cameras for surveillance and lighting for parking lots if they are able.
Dooley said that the suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a silver Chevrolet Venture minivan.
Community members are asked to contact the Troy Borough Police Department at (570) 297-2423 with any information regarding the thefts.
