There are now multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases reported from the Elderwood at Waverly skilled nursing facility, the Tioga County Public Health Department reported Friday.
These cases include both residents, who are currently in isolation, and staff.
“Due to healthcare privacy laws, Elderwood is unable to comment on the identity of the residents or staff members or their present health conditions,” the department said in a news release.
Family members of residents at the facility were first notified about the additional positive cases Thursday. Officials said the facility’s staff “have fully implemented comprehensive infection control protocols and are working hard to ensure the safety of all residents.”
The health department is also working with Tioga County Emergency Management to provide additional personal protective equipment for Elderwood staff as needed to help stop the spread of the virus.
According to health officials, all staff are required to wear surgical masks to guard against potential asymptomatic spread, and undergo daily health screenings in accordance to state guidelines.
Both county agencies also remain in communication with the New York State Department of Health for additional guidance.
Elderwood reported its first positive case on March 28.
Overall, Tioga County has 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases, although county officials noted that seven residents have recovered. Neighboring Chemung County has 46 positive cases.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday that confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County have increased to 16, while neighboring Lycoming County has 18, Sullivan County remains at one, Tioga County has 11, and Susquehanna County has 22. Susquehanna County also has two COVID-19-related deaths.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reminded residents to “stay calm, stay home, and stay safe.
“If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well,” she said. “We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
Residents are also reminded to regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes with their elbows instead of hands, clean surfaces frequently, and stay at home if sick.
