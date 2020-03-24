Wysox fire police detoured Route 6 traffic down Route 187 Monday afternoon following a reported five vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 6 and Tracey Road in Standing Stone Township. According to emergency traffic reports, two tractor trailers were involved, the three other vehicles were totaled, and at least one person was transported from the scene with injuries.
