Municipal officials look into potential grant for comprehensive plan

Steps are being taken to acquire grants to update three local municipalities’ regional comprehensive plan.
The 2022 Central Bradford Region Comprehensive Plan has been developed by Towanda Borough, Towanda Township and North Towanda Township. The plan aims to update the three municipalities’ collaborative goals for the region.
It helps guide decisions for the region’s development over a 10- to 20-year time period. It also considers aspects of life that include jobs, the economy, housing, new development, transportation, utilities, and natural and historic resources, the plan states.
“It’s important to do for the future of this area,” said Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston. “The plan helps us focus on longhorn goals and helps open up needed funding.”
The 2020 census should that the region’s population is both decreasing and getting older. The previous 2008 plan did not account for how the natural gas industry is impacting the region. The updated plan would factor in that key industry as well as local trail systems.
She is applying for a Municipal Assistance Program grant, which would consist of $38,000. The grant is part of the plan’s goals to finance public services. Each of the three local governments would contribute a combined $19,000 towards the grant. Each municipality would equally cover one-third of the $19,000 amount.
The grants will be announced in the fall and they will be awarded to municipalities in 2023, she said.
