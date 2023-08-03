TOWANDA — This weekend marks the return of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s summer musical, which this year is a production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda. The show will take place at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda, with showtimes on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m., as well as a matinee Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.
The BCRAC’s summer musicals were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, so this will be the first show of its kind for the arts council in about four years. This will also be the first summer musical under the direction of Carla Salsman, as she only stepped into the role of BCRAC programs director in July of 2022.
“We are doing a full-scale musical,” Salsman said of the production. “This show is extremely difficult. It’s difficult with the timing, and the content, and the scene changes.”
While Salsman is the lead stage director in charge of this production, she has a crew of theatrical professionals to assist her in every area and aspect of stagecraft.
Carol Madill is vocal director, Casmirra Ruhf is choreographer, and Abbie Stevens is artistic director. In addition to those three, Salsman has been able to combine her education in the theater and her previous experience as a teacher to mentor some of the younger members of the cast and crew.
“I was able to take Whitney Madill, who is a recent graduate of DeSales with a theatre and English education degree, and she was able to do some of the staging for me and assistant directing,” Salsman said.
Other young participants stepping up to lead include Abigail Rice, a recent graduate of Towanda High School who will be conducting the pit orchestra. Salsman describes Rice as a “music prodigy.”
“She just graduated from high school and she’s leading the orchestra,” Salsman said. “And she’s leading the orchestra as a professional. It blows my mind to watch her do this.”
Stage manager for the show Finch Hartwick is also a recent high school graduate. Salsman noted that Hartwick is serving as a true stage manager — more like one you might see behind the scenes at a Broadway show rather than in a community theater.
“You’ll see what they call a stage manager being the person on the side of the stage telling people when to go out; that is not a stage manager,” Salsman said. “The stage manager is the most important person in an entire theatrical production. They run the whole show.”
She went on to say that it’s impressive for a recent high school graduate to fill the shoes of a true stage manager.
“He is commanding the show and he is calling the show, just like a professional stage manager would call a show from a booth,” said Salsman.
Bella Russo, a 16-year-old student from Sayre playing the role of Alice, stepped up to also design the lighting for the show.
“I had taught her before and I handed it to her,” Salsman said. “That is hers. Everything that you see lighting-wise was her creation. That is impressive for a 16-year-old.”
“We are doing professional theater in the community with very few truly professionally trained individuals,” Salsman continued, “but are able to then take that and mentor and now we are putting together professionally produced shows at this point, which is just extremely exciting that we’re doing this type of theater in Bradford County.”
According to Salsman, the full cast is diverse in both age and experience.
“We have people participating in this show from age 6 — or 8, I think is our youngest cast member — all the way up like we have people in their 50s,” Salsman said. “So, we’ve got a range of ages.”
Additionally, participants are coming from every corner of Bradford County to take part in this play, which Salsman said really shrinks the county down to one community.
Some of the younger actors have never been in a show before — some may have struggled at first to stand still or stay focused — but Salsman noted that each one brings another layer of life to the show.
“They’re up there, and they’re smiling, and they’re like, full of life,” Salsman said. “This is not a show people want to miss.”
Salsman applauded all the young actors but made special mention of the girl in the titular role of Matilda Wormwood, Hannah Behm of Sayre.
“She has just been phenomenal,” Salsman said.
Having been an educator in the past, Salsman has enjoyed teaching the younger kids some of the theater terms that were new to them.
“I’m going to be giving them all a quiz,” Salsman said with a smile.
Salsman tried to summarize her experience directing this show, but she noted that words fell short for her.
“There’s so much to this show. There’s no way you can encapsulate all of the magic that has happened,” Salsman said. “From watching the youngest of these people find their voices, to some of our older cast members who haven’t been on stage in a long time, to people who haven’t performed in 20 years and saying ’wow, this is fun again.’”
Salsman expressed her gratitude toward BCRAC’s executive director Elaine Poost and the BCRAC board of directors for choosing to green light a production of this magnitude.
“This is a hard show,” she said. “I’ve told the kids over and over again this is a hard show. I’ve told the adults this is a hard show. This is tough no matter what level you’re at.”
Salsman noted that she is proud of every participant.
“I don’t think anybody will leave here disappointed,” Salsman said. “I really anticipate people will go out of here with these big smiles on their faces just watching the different ages and the way it all comes together. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The full cast of characters includes:
- Hannah Behm as Matilda Wormwood
- Rachel Murphy as Ms Agatha Trunchbull
- Catherine Russo as Miss Honey
- Damien Wickizer as Mr. Wormwood
- Whitney Madill as Mrs. Wormwood
- Logan Richman as Michael Wormwood
- Erica Greer as Mrs. Phelps
- Adam Ford as The Escapologist
- Alexandria Agnellino as The Acrobat
- Rosannette Abrams as Dr. Sheila
- Leonice Jones as Cook Claudette
- Anthony Almond as Rudolpho
- Sam Claypool as Sergei/Sam
- David Murphy as Bruce
- Piper Greer as Lavender
- Kara Simwale as Amanda
- Connor Salsman as Nigel
- Jack Behm as Eric
- Bella Russo as Alice
- Joyanna Lynn as Hortensia
- Ezra Simwale as Tommy
- Luke Behm as Brandon
- Allie Bowen as Grace
- Ava Popovich as Sally
- Lily Rice as Angela
- Eden Simwale as Emily
- Keegan West as Doris
- Madalyn West as Gertie
- Chloie Whipple as Junie
- Andrea Yaple as Molly.
Production crew includes:
- Director and technical director: Carla Salsman
- Vocal director: Carol Madill
- Choreography: Casmirra Ruhf
- Orchestra director: Abigail Rice
- Assistant director: Whitney Madill
- Stage manager: Finch Hartwick
- Artistic design: Abbie Stevens
- Set design: Stefan Poost
- Lighting design: Bella Russo
- Costume design: Stacy Ford
- Set construction: Jared Ford – Master Builder, Stacy Ford, Adam Ford, and Stefan Poost
- Set painting: Abbie Stevens, Stacy Ford, Sophia Alvarez, Rayne Wood, Chris Kim, Carrie Henry, Erin Salsman, and Stefan Poost
- Costumes: Stacy Ford, Rachel Murphy, Erica Greer and Katie Behm
- Properties: Stacy Ford, Abbie Stevens, Finch Hartwick, and Athena Gumaer
- Production assistants: Erin Salsman, Liz Garofalo, and Athena Gumaer
- Stage crew: Graziella Russo, Raya Rollins, Cara Belcher, and Kate Morrissey-Burch
- Lighting technician: Victor Mumo
- Mics and sound: Dale Abbott and Austin Garofalo
- Follow spot operator: Abby Sherburne-Stroud
- Media and design: Stefan Poost
- Box office: Erica Stroud.
Lastly, members of the pit orchestra are:
- Conductor: Abigail Rice
- Keyboards: Jason Gao and Brasa Smith
- Reeds: Jonathan Barrett and Courtney Shepler
- Trumpet: Seth Gorsline
- Euphonium: Allen Fink
- Cello: Stefan Poost
- String Bass: Liz Garofalo
- Guitar: Rod Patt
- Percussion: Jared Heath and Olivia Heath.
Tickets for Matilda can be purchased online by visiting bcrac.ticketleap.com/matilda.
