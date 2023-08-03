TOWANDA — This weekend marks the return of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s summer musical, which this year is a production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda. The show will take place at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda, with showtimes on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m., as well as a matinee Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

The BCRAC’s summer musicals were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, so this will be the first show of its kind for the arts council in about four years. This will also be the first summer musical under the direction of Carla Salsman, as she only stepped into the role of BCRAC programs director in July of 2022.

Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; erik@thedailyreview.com.