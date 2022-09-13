Prior to 1840, colonial settlers had to rely much more on each other to get by in the harsh environments of northern Pennsylvania. The Susquehanna River was indeed the western edge of the American frontier, especially for those striking out from New England to stake claims in the wilderness. Families united and grew out of necessity as they blazed trails and worked together to survive.

It’s fairly common, therefore, for participants in primitive camping events like the Endless Mountains Rendezvous, Muzzleloader Shoot & Artisan Show held Sept. 10 and 11 in Wyoming County to not only introduce new family members to this unique way of reliving and celebrating the past. But they also refer of those who return each year as an extended family. The event is one of four staged annually by the Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen (EMPO) at American Legion Post 510 in Black Walnut.