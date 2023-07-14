STANDING STONE — Wysox and Wyalusing fire companies, as well as Guthrie EMS, responded to a three-car accident in Standing Stone Township on Thursday, July 13.
The collision occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m at the intersection of Route 6 and Tamarack Road.
According to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck, who was on-scene, six motorists were involved in the wreck.
“We had one pediatric patient who was Life Flighted to Geisinger Danville and four others who refused transport at the scene,” Rosenheck explained.
One of the victims was confined to their vehicle and required extraction, according to Rosenheck.
A second Life Flight helicopter was originally ordered for the sixth individual, but due to an anticipated long wait time, the patient was loaded into an ambulance on-scene and driven to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Fire and EMS personnel had traffic on both lanes of Route 6 blocked off with temporary detours set up quickly after arriving on the scene. The road was re-opened at approximately 6:30 p.m. after the road was cleared of vehicles and debris.
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.
