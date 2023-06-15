ATHENS – A local group that crafts textiles for regional shelters and nursing homes will pay a visit to an Athens library.

"My Brother's Keeper" will arrive at the Spalding Memorial Library on Saturday, June 17 starting at 11 a.m. Pam Secrist will discuss the organization’s history, display the work of its members and encourage people to volunteer with the group. The Athens group is lovingly called “Ugly Quilts,” according to the Spalding Memorial Library.