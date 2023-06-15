ATHENS – A local group that crafts textiles for regional shelters and nursing homes will pay a visit to an Athens library.
"My Brother's Keeper" will arrive at the Spalding Memorial Library on Saturday, June 17 starting at 11 a.m. Pam Secrist will discuss the organization’s history, display the work of its members and encourage people to volunteer with the group. The Athens group is lovingly called “Ugly Quilts,” according to the Spalding Memorial Library.
"My Brother's Keeper" recently celebrated 31 years of making thousands of sleeping bags and quilts for shelters and nursing homes. It all started in Hop Bottom, Pa. in 1992. Local groups can be seen throughout the United States.
Homeless shelters distribute their sleeping bags made from recycled and donated material. Each bag contains comfort items that include toiletries, hats, mittens and handkerchiefs. Lap quilts go to nursing home residents, while twin-sized quilts are donated to shelters.
Each local group relies on volunteers and donations from community members. The Athens group currently requests donations of quilt batting, old blankets or mattress pads for their projects. During their Tuesday morning meetings at the Athens United Methodist Church, members socialize as they craft various items. Around 63 million Americans volunteer for various causes and studies show that volunteering boosts self-confidence, builds friendships and improves overall life satisfaction, according to the Spalding Memorial Library.
This summer, the Spalding Library is presenting its “All Together Now” Summer Series with the goal of helping others. “We believe that kindness and cooperation can create a better world for everyone,” the library adds.
For more information, call the library at (570) 888-7117.
