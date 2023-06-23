Bradford-Tioga Head Start is always trying to find new ways to integrate fathers and positive male role models into their programs. Recently, Athens Family Partner Jo Hooper has come up with a new activity for children and their families.
Children and families are encouraged to go on a nature walk, so that they can look at and pick out rocks, that they will later decorate. The photos of the rocks were then shared with the class, and children were encouraged to give the rocks to their fathers as a fathers day gift.
