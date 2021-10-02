ROME – “What lap am I on?” a boy asked the adults he passed. He ran on, declaring “3 miles!”
He and his friends were racking up the laps and miles Friday at the annual North Rome Christian School “Race for Education” at the Rome Borough Park. That morning, the school’s students ran laps around the park’s paved track to raise money for their classes, and had some fun and fresh air at the same time.
“This year the funds will be going towards field trips,” NRCS public relations coordinator Karen Holdren explained, as she stood near the park pavilion on a crisp but sunny fall morning. Adults gathered nearby, watching the youngsters hoofing it around the loop. The track is one-third of a mile long.
“We’ve done this several years,” she explained. Students ask family and friends to sponsor them for their run by donating either flat amounts or a certain amount per lap.
“The kids are encouraged to run as much as they can for an hour,” Holdren said. Or they could walk.
Some past runs have raised money for school sports. With activities slowing down last year due to COVID, the school wanted to give the students some fun activities again. One class, for example, is considering a trip to Animal Adventure Park, in Harpursville, N.Y., east of Binghamton. Another possibly may visit the Corning Museum of Glass.
The “Race for Education” is not an actual competitive race – although Holdren admitted there could be some sibling rivalry in families. She’s seen some kids do more than 20 laps.
“Some of these young boys … can really run!” she declared.
Joining them were some adults, including sixth-grade teacher Jim Wells, who walked with Holdren’s daughter Emma. “He’s very well-loved,” she said.
Students were divided into three groups: kindergarten through third grade, fourth through seventh, and eighth through 12th. Each group had an hour to run. Teachers or volunteers kept track of their laps, marking them on cards they held or students wore as they passed the pavilion and water table area.
NRCS has an enrollment of 109, 20 more than last year. That includes a kindergarten class of 21, “the largest we’ve had in several years,” Holdren said.
After running or walking, many students ate lunch or enjoyed the playground before heading back to school for the afternoon.
Different students had different styles. One boy ran along wearing shorts and a headband, while some girls strolled along in leggings, and one young girl appeared to be tracking time or distance on her watch. Many wore blue “Race for Education” T-shirts.
Spectators cheered the racers. “Here comes my granddaughter!” a voice called out.
“It’s a very long track!” fifth-grader Aubrey Milliron declared as she walked. Her friend London Lawless, grade six, said the event provided a good walk.
“We’re very thankful and blessed that we have such great weather,” Holdren commented.
Jim Porter at ESP&N in Vestal, N.Y., made the T-shirts, and Keystone Cider Mill provided apples for the refreshment table.
