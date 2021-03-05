NEW ALBANY BOROUGH – New Albany Borough Mayor Dan Dunham is looking for the intersection of Main Street and May Street to be repaved as a part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Agility program.
“Water is still coming down Main Street and it’s not making it to the catch basin. It’s cutting down diagonal through the new paving and it’s turned that all into potholes,” he said in the latest council meeting on Wednesday night.
According to PennDOT, the Agility program involves service-for-service exchanges rather than monetary payments with eligible partners including local municipal authorities.
The website shows that the purpose of the program is to allow PennDOT and its many partners to make the most out of limited resources.
Council President Michelle Dunham noted that the borough has previously been approved to have the drainage on the intersection of May Street and Railroad street fixed with the help of a different program, and that she believes the borough will be in pretty good shape after these projects.
Dan noted that they need the intersection of Main Street and May Street to be built up so that the water runs into the catch basins rather than running through the middle of the intersection and chewing up the pavement like it’s done this time around.
To pay PennDOT back, the council plans to work on other parts of the borough and parts of Route 220, Wyalusing Borough, and the ongoing maintenance of Overton Road.
“We’d be cleaning the drains, street-sweeping, shoveling the sidewalks off of the bridges, to pay back the bill for them to do work, and if the council wants, we can have them come in and look at that intersection and give them a number to see about getting the whole thing done,” Dan said.
“We always do that stuff anyway, so it wouldn’t be anything that we don’t normally do,” Michelle noted.
The council agreed to have Dan take the lead and follow up with PennDOT on recent estimates and see about getting the intersection repaved.
