Pennsylvania airports will now carry free naloxone as part of a state effort to expand availability to the life-saving overdose drug and save lives.
During an announcement at the Harrisburg International Airport Thursday, officials with Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said naloxone will be kept with AED machines and first aid kits so that trained workers and airport public safety teams can administer the medication if needed.
The Williamsport Regional Airport and Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport were among those listed as now carrying naloxone.
“A key component to decreasing the number of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania is widely distributing naloxone in communities and public venues,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jennifer Smith. “When dealing with an epidemic like the opioid crisis, life-saving medication should be a part of every first aid kit and readily available. We encourage everyone — business owners, members of the general public, loved ones affected by substance use disorder, and individuals suffering from the disease — to equip themselves to respond in an emergency.”
According to Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, free naloxone kits have been given out to more than 14,000 Pennsylvanians through Pennsylvania health centers, colleges and universities, and other distributions. It is also available at most pharmacies throughout the year under a standing order prescription, with many insurance companies covering it at no cost or a low cost.
Officials noted that with 4,400 overdose fatalities reported in 2018, Pennsylvania saw an 18% decrease compared to the year prior.
