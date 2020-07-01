The names of four of the five individuals killed in a June 28 two vehicle accident in Tioga County, New York have been released by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.
An updated press release made public by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office on June 30 announced that Mohammad Nazir, 36 of Brooklyn, New York, Skandar S. Chaudhary, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, Nasir Mahmood, 32, of Brooklyn, New York, and Traci A. Baker, 40, of Richford, New York were the persons left deceased after the head on collision, along with a 14-year-old juvenile.
According the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at approximately 5:22 p.m. on State Route 79 near the Broome County line in the town of Richford, New York.
A 2018 Honda Pilot, which was being driven by Nazir and had Chaudhary, Mahmood and two other passengers inside, was traveling east on State Route 79 when they entered the westbound lane and passed another vehicle traveling east, according to the press release.
The release showed that before completing the pass the Honda Pilot struck a 2008 Toyota Tacoma being driven by Baker with the 14-year-old juvenile passenger inside.
Nazir, Chaudhary and Mahmood were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash while another passenger of the Honda was transported by Maine Emergency Squad to Wilson Hospital where they remain in critical condition, and the final passenger was flown by Guthrie Air to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York where they remain in stable condition, according to the release.
Both Baker and her 14-year-old juvenile passenger were also pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 687-1010. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, New York State Department of Transportation, Richford Fire Department, Maine Emergency Squad, Lisle Fire Department, and Guthrie Air, according to the June 30 press release.
