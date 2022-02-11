Today marks 211 Day in recognition of the phone line that quickly connects individuals with much needed services.
The Federal Communications Commission designated 211 as the three-digit number for information and referrals to social services and other assistance in 2000, according to 211’s website.
Before 211, every local community had their own referral call centers, but they were not well coordinated, according to Joan Smith-Reese, the executive director of the United Way of Bradford County.
The nonprofit funds and supports Family Services Association, the agency that operates 211 and directs callers to the agencies that they need.
“The whole idea is that when someone calls, they are in a pinch and need something now,” she said. “We’ll connect people with agencies for mental health, domestic abuse or to a rape crisis center.”
“Right here in Bradford County in 2021 we received over 1,100 calls and the number will probably grow larger for 2022, as we are now averaging over 150 calls per month,” she added.
When there is a crisis like the 2012 flood, people can call 211 for disasters and be directed to agencies that provide hot meals or shelter in place, Smith-Reese said.
“In our area, the biggest calls are for housing, rental assistance, food and utilities being shut off,” she said. “211 is a huge help to our community and we are proud to support it.”
Anyone seeking help with a utilities bill, housing assistance, afterschool programs for kids, and more, can dial 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 to talk with a resource specialist for free.
For more information, people can visit The United Way of Bradford County’s Facebook page or website at https://unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
