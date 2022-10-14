National Animal Shelter Month recognized by BCC

TOWANDA – The Bradford County Commissioners had a pair of new visitors on hand during Thursday’s meeting at the courthouse in Towanda.
Maryanne Bell, Bradford County Humane Society’s Executive Director, introduced the commissioners to a dog, Dante, and a cat, Dimples, prior to reading a proclamation, as October is National Animal Shelter Month.
Commissioner Daryl Miller acknowledged animal shelters, such as the BC Humane Society, on a job well done.
“There are a lot more animals coming into the shelters these days,” said Miller, who adopted his dog, Pete, 11 years ago from the BC Humane Society. “They really do a great job facilitating these animals and establishing homes for them.”
Bell echoed Miller in regards to the abundance of cats and dogs they are currently housing. The expenses have made it difficult to operate. The BC Humane Society was grateful when the commissioners issued a donation of $7,500 to help offset expenses during these trying times.
“It means we can pay our bills, pay for surgeries, employee salaries and our veterinary supplies; supplies alone are $1,500 per month,” Bell said. “We currently have 25 dogs and 85 cats, which is much more than usual. We really can’t express just how expensive it is to house all the animals.”
The BC Humane Society has two events coming up this fall, starting with Trunk or Treat at Williams Subaru on Oct. 29. The second event is a big fundraiser, “Shop for Pete and Penny,” at TOPPS in Wysox from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. Dante and Dimples, both up for adoption, will be this year’s “Pete and Penny.”
Commissioner Doug McLinko was in the works of taking Dimples home to introduce to his two sons, Patrick and Elias
Following the National Animal Shelter proclamation, several other routine items on the meeting agenda were discussed and approved including the reappointment of Michelle Shedden and Cameron May to the Tioga Bradford Housing Authority Board of Directors. Shedden, who also serves as the Bradford County Commissioners’ Chief Clerk, is held in high regard on the housing authority’s board of directors.
The commissioners moved on to discuss the November election. The following information was provided:
The Bradford County Return Board will meet at the court house on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 a.m. and continue throughout the week as necessary to compute returns of votes cast of the general election.
The Bradford County Board of Elections will then meet on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Conference Room to determine eligibility of any and all provisional ballots cast on Nov. 8. All eligible provisional ballots will be included and counted at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
Voters who have applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot and have not supplied a valid form of identification for the general election have until the sixth calendar day after the general election to provide identification to the Bradford County Board of Elections. Any affected voter will be notified by mail.
The voting offices will be open between the hours of 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 8). For a list of candidates, please contact the election bureau, located at 6 Court St., Suite 2, Courthouse Annex Bldg., Towanda, by calling (570) 265-1727, or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
