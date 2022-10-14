National Animal Shelter Month recognized by BCC

Bradford County Commissioners pose with two animals sheltered at the Bradford County Humane Society. Dante (dog) and Dimples (cat) are both currently up for adoption. From left: Maryanne Bell (BC Humane Society Executive Director), commissioner Daryl Miller, commissioner John Sullivan, commissioner Doug McLinko, and Lauren Wakefield (BC Humane Society Kennel Staff).

 Review Photo/DANTE TERENZIO

TOWANDA – The Bradford County Commissioners had a pair of new visitors on hand during Thursday’s meeting at the courthouse in Towanda.

Maryanne Bell, Bradford County Humane Society’s Executive Director, introduced the commissioners to a dog, Dante, and a cat, Dimples, prior to reading a proclamation, as October is National Animal Shelter Month.