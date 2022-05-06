TOWANDA — The importance of faith and safety for all community members was highlighted during the National Day of Prayer Thursday.
The national event was recognized on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse by local residents, clergy and officials.
Bradford County National Day of Prayer Coordinator Nancy Schrader stressed the need for prayer and how it helps the faithful.
“There are so many needs and reasons to pray, and a God who hears each prayer and cares so deeply for each one of us,” she said. “These times we live may seem so dark, we wonder when they will end, yet God above is looking down. He is still in charge, my friend. Do not despair or be forlorn, that’s not the way to live. Just look above and trust in God.”
The Bradford County Commissioners each started the event with introductions and readings. Greetings were said by Commissioner Daryl Miller, while a proclamation was read by Commissioner Doug McLinko. A scripture reading of Colossians 2:6-7 was performed by Commissioner John Sullivan.
Music was a vital part of the observance. Students of the North Rome Christian School performed a multitude of songs and scripture recitals for attendees to hear. Meanwhile, students of St. Agnes School sang a rendition of “Awesome God” by Michael W. Smith to the delight of the crowd. The Rev. Rob Wuethrich played guitar and sang “This I Believe” and “How Great Is Our God” during the event.
The Rev. Jake Wicks prayed for school students and teachers. He stated that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, kids have suffered from depression and anxiety, so they need prayers for hope and peace.
“We pray for students, those of all ages who have had so much going on the past few years,” he said.
Bradford County Sheriff CJ Walters led a prayer for law enforcement at the event and paid respect to those who died in the line of duty.
“We ask for [God’s] continued safety and blessings for emergency service personnel and law enforcement,” Walters said. “We ask for you to be there for their families as they take those calls, and for the safety to bring them back home.”
Other prayers included the Rev. Dan Walker’s prayer for the federal government, where he wished for officials to lead with wisdom. A prayer for life was led by Marie Seibert of the Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life. Another prayer was led by the Rev. Chris Gray of Greater Valley Assembly of God for physical, mental and emotional needs. Also, a prayer of moral awakening was recited by the Rev. Donn Hauser of the Towanda Independent Baptist Church.
Chaplain Linda Rogers led a prayer for clergies, where she stated that everyone can be teachers and spread the word of God.
“Anybody can be somebody’s miracle,” Rogers said. “Even these students are teachers. We are a vessel used by the Lord so that we can be teachers.”
