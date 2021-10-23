The National Drug Take-Back Day is being held in Bradford County today for residents who want to get rid of their prescription drugs.
Today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., various sites will allow residents to return their unwanted, unneeded or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) made the announcement yesterday for the event, which is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“Take-Back Day is an excellent way to reduce drug abuse and misuse across the board,” Sen. Yaw said. “It’s not only about preventing people from stealing or abusing prescription drugs, but it’s also about preventing accidental use and overdose, especially by our senior population.”
In April 2021, Pennsylvania law enforcement collected over 35,206 pounds of unused or expired medication during the 20th National Take-Back Day.
The DEA and other law enforcement agencies have collected over 14,524,391 pounds or 7,262 tons of prescription medications nationwide since the first National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.
For more state-related news and information, visit www.SenatorGeneYaw.com or on Facebook and Twitter @SenatorGeneYaw.
Bradford County will have dafe disposal drug drop-off sites at the following locations:
• Athens Township Police Dept.: 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre.
• Bradford County Coroner’s Office: 129 Canton St., Troy.
• Bradford County Sheriff’s Office: 301 Main St., Towanda.
• Canton Borough Police Dept.: 4 N. Center St., Canton.
• Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus (lobby area): 91 Hospital Dr., Towanda.
• Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (Clinic Pharmacy) at 1 Guthrie Square in Sayre.
• Sayre Police Dept.: 234 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre.
• State Police-Troop P/Towanda: 101 Hawkins Rd., Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.