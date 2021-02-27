Bradford County schools were filled with petting zoos, pie eating contests and lots of blue corduroy jackets this week as local FFA chapters celebrated National FFA Week.
Members of FFA in Troy, Canton, Athens and Northeast Bradford joined with FFA chapters across the nation in a week set apart to showcase what the co-curricular agricultural organization is, thank its supporters and honor its participants.
All four Bradford County chapters hosted a spirit week for their schools to commemorate the national FFA event with dress up days like Blue and Gold (FFA’s official colors) Day, Tacky Tourist Day, Western Day and Farm Animal Day.
Along with brightening up their hallways with spirit week costumes, local FFA chapters took advantage of the opportunity to thank those who support the program with activities like Athens and Troy FFA members providing meals for teachers in their districts Northeast Bradford FFA members writing thank you notes to staff in their high school.
Bradford County FFA chapters also utilized National FFA Week to educate others about what the organization does, as Athens and Troy chapters did through speaking on local radio stations.
Northeast Bradford FFA participants placed an emphasis on generosity through National FFA Week by holding a hat day where students and staff were encouraged to pay $1 and wear a hat to school and all proceeds were donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
National FFA Week also made room for local FFA chapters to simply bond and have fun with other like minded students through activities including Athens’ horse, sheep, piglet and even hedgehog laden petting zoo and Troy’s Agriculture Olympics which incorporated a hay bale toss, pie eating contest, feed sack races, egg toss trivia and more.
“I feel this brings us together as a school and community. It gives a specific week for all to recognize our members and all their achievements and it highlights that our organization is about more than just farmers,” Troy FFA Advisor Brooke Ostrander said.
