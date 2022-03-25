National Library Week coming in April

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A week dedicated to highlighting libraries across the nation will arrive in the county soon.
The Bradford County Commissioners declared the week of April 3 to 9 as National Library Week for Bradford County at their meeting Thursday.
A proclamation was read at the meeting by System Administrator Lea Chisum of the Library System of Bradford County.
“Today’s libraries are more about what they can do with and for their communities and not just what they have on their shelves,” she said. “Libraries offer equipment and professional staff support to utilize technology, programs and services, often free or with nominal charges to users.”
She reaffirmed the Library System’s purpose of engaging in lifelong learning to create greater personal and community success.
“We recognize librarians as important professionals who provide expertise, services and guidance for patrons to access credible sources and material, making their own informed decisions about the world today,” she said.
For National Library Week, the nation will observe specific themes on particular days. April 5 will be National Library Workers Day to recognize the immeasurable contributions made by library workers. April 6 will be National Outreach Day to show library services are not limited to their physical location, while April 7 will be Take Action for Libraries Day to encourage community support for libraries.
Chisum also announced that the Library System had acquired the Hoopla app with American Rescue Plan Act funds last month. Hoopla gives people with library cards access to movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comic books and TV shows on a computer, tablet, phone or television, according to its website. With the new app, Chisum wanted the public to know that libraries have a variety of different mediums to access, not just paperback books.
“During this week we encourage all residents to visit our libraries and explore all they have to offer to help move Pennsylvania forward,” Chisum said.
In April, libraries within the Library System will be holding open houses and demonstrations for the public to showcase their services and resources.
