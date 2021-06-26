WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Personnel Records Center has announced plans to reopen, according to U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12). The plan is to fully resume in-person operations in mid-July.
As a consequence of its reduced operations, the NPRC has accumulated a backlog of more than 500,000 vital information requests from veterans and their families; some of whom have waited over a year for their documents. These records are required to access benefits, adjudicate disability claims, and request a commendation, award, or regalia.
In April, Keller sent a letter to David Ferriero, archivist of the United States National Archives and Records Administration, requesting immediate action to eliminate the backlog and demanding information about the administration’s plans to expedite veterans’ records requests.
Earlier this month, Keller introduced the RECORDS Act, legislation that directs the NPRC to fully re-open and issue a report to Congress on efforts to eliminate the backlog. The bill currently has 13 co-sponsors and was endorsed by the Lycoming Office of Veterans Affairs.
As part of its announcement, the NPRC set a deadline to finalize its employee re-entry plans to no later than July 19, 2021. These plans may include hybrid work arrangements, incorporating both in-person and remote staffing operations.
“This is good news, but it’s long overdue, Keller said. “For more than a year, the National Personnel Records Center has done a terrible disservice to our veterans and active duty military personnel by shirking its responsibilities and leaving countless service members and their families without access to critical, potentially lifesaving benefits. The RECORDS Act is sorely needed to address the massive backlog and ensure veterans get the benefits they’ve earned. I look forward to working with the agency, helping them to identify benchmarks for improvement and preventing an issue like this from ever happening again.”
