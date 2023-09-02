National Recovery Month celebrations coming to Bradford, Sullivan counties

Residents of Bradford and Sullivan counties will have the opportunity to bring awareness to substance abuse and recovery efforts within their communities.
In recognition of National Recovery Month in September, the Bradford/Sullivan Drug & Alcohol Single County Authority will host two public events. The first celebration will be in Towanda from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 outside the Bradford County Courthouse. One week later, Sullivan County will hold its celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at Dushore Borough Park.
Both events will include vendors and representatives from treatment providers, as well as outpatient and inpatient providers. There will also be tables displaying community resources for residents to access. Family-friendly activities will include yard games and face painting. Organizers will also engage in Narcan training and distribution.
Individuals in recovery will give speeches that share messages of hope, according to Drug & Alcohol SCA Director Karen Laboranti. Attendees will also participate in candlelit vigils and moments of silence.
“The theme for recovery month is that recovery is for everyone,” Laboranti said. “Every person, every family, every community.”
She stated that the events aim to support those struggling with substance abuse disorder and help them “recover out loud.” Laboranti added that all members of a community are impacted by substance use disorder in one way or another.
“Our office is responsible for prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery-related services,” she said. “We are able to do screening, assessment, referral to treatment and assist individuals who are uninsured or underinsured to access treatment services. We also provide prevention services. We also partner with the mental health department.”
She also stated that her agency is present in all eight school districts of Bradford and Sullivan counties to help impacted children.
“We really try to get people connected to services and continuing to build recovery support services in our community,” she said.
In 2021, there were around 5,331 drug overdose deaths in the commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s most recent data. “On average, nearly 15 Pennsylvanians died from a drug overdose every day in 2021.”
“It’s in every county and every community,” Laboranti said. “Being able to offer support, have conversations and bring awareness about resources that are available is the hope of events like these.”
For more information about Bradford/Sullivan Drug & Alcohol SCA and its services, visit its Towanda headquarters at 220 Main Street Unit #1, or call (570) 265-1760. Its office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
