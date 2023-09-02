National Recovery Month celebrations coming to Bradford, Sullivan counties

A celebration of National Recovery Month will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 outside the Bradford County Courthouse.

Residents of Bradford and Sullivan counties will have the opportunity to bring awareness to substance abuse and recovery efforts within their communities.

In recognition of National Recovery Month in September, the Bradford/Sullivan Drug & Alcohol Single County Authority will host two public events. The first celebration will be in Towanda from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 outside the Bradford County Courthouse. One week later, Sullivan County will hold its celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at Dushore Borough Park.

