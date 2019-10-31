The National Weather Service in Binghamton warned residents of Bradford County and surrounding areas of extreme weather likely to hit the region on Thursday.
The NWS said in a briefing on Wednesday afternoon that strong winds, possible flash flooding, lightning, and even possibly tornadoes could hit on Thursday evening. Winds capable of damage are expected to have “elevated” impact in the area with flooding, lightning and tornadoes all expected to have a “limited” impact in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
The extreme weather should start around 7 p.m. on Thursday evening and will last until midnight, moving west to east.
Following the storm on Thursday evening, strong winds are expected on Friday.
Up to two inches of rain is predicted for parts of southern Bradford County and Sullivan County, with the majority of Bradford County expected to receive up to 1.5 inches of rain.
Isolated power outages, tree damage and flash floods, especially in urban or poor drainage areas, are expected.
