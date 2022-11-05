Nationally renowned jazz artist to perform in Towanda

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be hosting another series of Nightlife Presents, starting with an evening of jazz at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Keystone Theatre in Sayre.
The night will feature music from musical artist Erich Cawalla, as part of an all-star quartet alongside Steve Rudolph on piano, Bennie Sims on bass, and Marko Marcinko on drums.
Cawalla and company will perform music from The Great American Songbook, including songs by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin, and more.
“He actually won best artist for the Central PA Music Awards this year,” said BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost. “He’s really good.”
This will be the first true return of the Nightlife Presents series since the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold to them.
“Nightlife on the Susquehanna is what it used to be called for a long, long time,” said Poost, who noted that it was put on the shelf just before the pandemic. “So, this is really us coming back with a season this year.”
General admission tickets are $20. Senior tickets are $15, and children less than 12 years old are $5. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.bradfordcountymovies.com/keystone-theatre. Those bringing a plus one can use the code BOGO at checkout to receive the second ticket at half price.
In addition to playing covers Cawalla has also produced original music with The Uptown Band, which he formed in 2005. He has had song named to The Smooth Jazz Network’s Weekly Top 50, the USA Today’s Contemporary Jazz Chart, and the Groove Jazz Radio Chart.
Cawalla has previously performed in prestigious venues such as the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Walt Disney World, as even in Carnegie Hall when he was only a senior in high school.
For more information about Cawalla, visit erichcawalla.com. For more information about the BCRAC and their upcoming events, visit bcrac.com or find them on Facebook.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.
