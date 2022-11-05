Nationally renowned jazz artist to perform in Towanda

Erich Cawalla will play Towanda on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Keystone Theatre.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be hosting another series of Nightlife Presents, starting with an evening of jazz at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Keystone Theatre in Sayre.

The night will feature music from musical artist Erich Cawalla, as part of an all-star quartet alongside Steve Rudolph on piano, Bennie Sims on bass, and Marko Marcinko on drums.

