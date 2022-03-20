The Navigators 4H Club, based out of the Valley, recently learned about welding from Monte Nicholas of Rockin’ N Stables Ranch in Athens Township. Monte donated his time, materials, and equipment and Nucor Vulcraft Group (of Chemung, NY) provided materials and a generous financial donation to make this event a success.
Club members had a choice of making a cup rack or a hat rack. Everyone completed their project and will enter it in the 4H Roundup at the Troy Fair this summer. 4H has a motto to “learn by doing”. Thank you Monte Nicholas for your time and patience to teach our club about welding.
If you’re interested in joining 4H, please contact the Bradford County Extension office in Towanda, Pa 570-265-2896. Article submitted by Hali’a Kocsis, Navigators 4H Club.
