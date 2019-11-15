Near $92M Bradford County budget goes before the public

Over the next 30 days, the public will be able to view Bradford County’s budget that, in all, totals $91,919,550 following a vote to advertise the spending proposal Thursday.
As the county commissioners first announced last month, the budget will hold the property tax millage steady at 10.43 mills.
“The big takeaway from this is that while yes, it is a large number, there is no tax increase, no debt being taken on by the county, and the fund balance remains very stable. From a taxpayer standpoint, it’s a very solid budget,” said Commissioner Daryl Miller.
For employees, the budget features a 2% cost-of-living increase. Although the county is seeing a 3.1% increase in health insurance, it has been able to keep costs steady for employees by utilizing some savings, according to Commissioner Doug McLinko.
“Our employees pay a lion’s share with health insurance, but that won’t be passed along,” he said.
Although commissioners were pleased with the budget overall, McLinko highlighted some areas that they will be keeping a close eye on into the future.
With Children and Youth Services, he said the budget has reached a new high of $10.5 million due to mandates from the state government.
“A lot of it is reimbursed, but you hold your breath — you just don’t know,” McLinko said about changes that are always possible at the state level.
The county is also providing $400,000 — its largest share ever — to the Bradford County Library, while the Bradford County Manor, with a budget of around $15 million, is dealing with a shortage of employees, resulting in the manor having to scale back admissions, according to McLinko.
Many of these shortages are for nurse aides, manor CFO David Malkemes explained.
“There’s a shortage everywhere,” he said. “The whole industry is hurting for nursing staff.”
Commissioners are also keeping an eye on the Bradford County Correctional Facility, where normal operating costs have also been increasing over the years. This year, the budget is around $5 million.
The prison has also been dealing with staffing shortages. Warden Donald Stewart reported during Thursday’s prison board meeting that there are currently seven full-time officer vacancies and one opening for a sergeant. McLinko noted that in the coming year, they will be looking into corrections officer pay to make sure the county is competitive.
Many of the county’s core departments came in under budget this year, Commissioner Ed Bustin added.
“They were very aggressive in trying to reduce their costs and we appreciate that. We know it’s not always easy to do,” Bustin said.
About one-third of the overall amount is dedicated to capital projects, including the new 911 center, the dark fiber loops to increase broadband connectivity throughout the county, and bridge replacements, which are supported through natural gas impact fee funding.
“It’s really unprecedented the number of infrastructure improvements we’ve been undertaking for the past three years and over the next couple of years, when you look at the courthouse itself, the bridges, and now the public safety center and fiber network, these are all ambitious,” said Bustin. “If we didn’t have the Act 13 money, I think you would see a different profile.”
The budget will be available for review over the next 30 days, either at the commissioners’ office or on the county’s website.
Commissioners plan to vote on the budget on Dec. 12.
