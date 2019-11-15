Nearly $118K awarded from room tax

Twenty-four community organizations and tourist attractions will be getting a share of nearly $118,000 under the 2019-2020 room tax grants that the Bradford County Commissioners approved Thursday.
According to Bradford County Tourism Executive Director Robyn Cummings, the room tax generated from lodging is the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency’s sole source of funding. From that, 30% of that revenue is dedicated to the grant program.
This year’s total of $117,830 is up around $16,000 from last year, she added. Awards ranged from $780 to $13,000.
In all, a committee of four tourism board members reviewed 36 different applications from 28 organizations. The 24 awardees selected include the Monroe Hose Company’s annual rodeo, mud bog, and Old Home Days; the 4th U.S. Light Artillery’s traveling Civil War reenactments; museums in Orwell, Sayre, Asylum, LeRoy, and Wyalusing; the Central Bradford County and Canton chambers of commerce; the Troy Fair and Alparon Park; and those dealing with the arts such as the Valley Chorus, Winding River Players, Arts4All, and Bradford County Regional Arts Council.
Cummings noted that many other visitors bureaus across the state no longer have grant programs like in Bradford County.
“They (the recipients) are generally run by a lot of volunteers, with a lot of man hours, and give me something to promote, so it’s great that we can give this money back to these organizations who certainly work so hard at having activities and events, and preserving our history and our heritage,” said Cummings.
“When you look down through this, we have some really cool organizations in our county that we’re really proud of,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko, who highlighted the Monroeton Rodeo and Civil War reenactments.
Cummings also recognized the committee members for the ong hours spent going through the applications.
The following is a full list of 2019-2020 recipients:
- Home Textile Tool Museum – $1,500
- French Azilum – $3,800
- Bradford County Regional Arts Council – $9,000
- Monroe Hose Company – $7,000
- Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce – $3,000
- Sayre Historical Society – $11,500
- Bradford County YMCA – $3,000
- Winding River Players – $780
- Canton Area Chamber of Commerce – $7,000
- Arts4All – $7,000
- The Valley Chorus – $1,000
- Borough of Sayre – $2,000
- Alparon Community Park, Inc. – $10,000
- Troy Fair – $13,000
- Endless Mountains Heritage Region – $3,200
- Happy Tails No Kill Animal Shelter – $1,000
- LeRoy Heritage Museum – $5,800
- Bradford County Historical Society – $8,000
- Rekindle the Spirit, Inc. – $7,000
- Wyalusing Valley Museum Association, Inc. – $4,000
- Bradford County Heritage Association – $5,250
- Animal Care Sanctuary – $1,000
- Sayre Public Library – $1,500
- 4th US Light Artillery – $1,500
