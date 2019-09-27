More than 6,800 naloxone kits were recently distributed through 95 sites across Pennsylvania, including one in North Towanda Township, as part of an initiative to help combat opioid-use disorder.
Naloxone is a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose by blocking its affects on the brain. According to a press release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, more than 25,000 people have been revived with naloxone by police and EMS since November 2014.
“It is impossible to get someone in to treatment who is dead. In 2018, more than 4,400 people died from a drug overdose. Every Pennsylvanian has a role to play as a potential first responder and can save a life by having naloxone on hand and using it if they come across someone who has overdosed,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
Two free naloxone distribution events were recently held across the state, providing visitors with naloxone kits until supplies ran out.
“We are at a critical crossroads in combatting the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith. “We have a choice to accept overdoses and the disease of addiction as the new normal or to fight back. I choose to fight. We simply cannot get an individual the help they desperately need following an overdose if they are dead. I am pleased that so many Pennsylvanians used the naloxone distribution days to proactively take action to save our loved ones.”
Naloxone is also carried at most pharmacies and can be obtained at either no cost or a low cost through insurance.
