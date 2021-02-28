ORWELL TOWNSHIP – The Northeast Bradford’s Jr/Sr high school and elementary school will be able to have the 21st Century summer program in person this year.
As previously reported, the 21st Century program is funded by a five-year renewable grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education that the school district received in June 2019. The program has three components: the elementary and the junior/senior high school after school programs, and the summer program.
Earlier this month, the school board was unsure of whether it would be able to hold this year’s summer program in person.
Curriculum Coordinator and CCLC Program Coordinator Laura Osenbach explained that in the first pandemic summer of 2020, the program went virtual.
Teachers created an online version of the program using materials like Google Classroom and Seesaw and took the time to pack up materials for projects for the students and personally deliver them to their homes each week.
Osenbach said that although the program was a success, in-person instruction is easier for teachers and is better for students in the long run.
She stated that the board was optimistic about heading back into the direction of in-person instruction for this summer since regular instruction and the after school programs have been in-person.
The board had organized a special meeting to begin the planning on the summer program’s return to in-person learning which was pushed back a week due to weather.
Osenbach said that the meeting ran as an overview of what will be possible to achieve this summer with COVID-19. She is hopeful of having field trips for the kids, and whether or not that will be possible will be discussed as planning continues.
Staff is essentially planning to teach the summer program just like they are teaching the after school programs now: using face masks, plexiglass, social distancing, and disinfectant.
Osenbach predicts that staff and students won’t run into many obstacles this summer since they will be following the same guidelines as they have been throughout this school year.
“There’s really no change. It certainly will be different than other summers, but there won’t be a change from what we’re doing now,” she said. “We just make sure that if the kids are sitting, we set their chairs six feet apart, and we have plexiglass barriers for when kids are getting a little bit closer.”
Since the program was approved to be held in-person, the board will be able to use larger indoor spaces as well as the outdoor land and pavilion.
Elementary and junior/senior high school students will be given sign-up forms for the 21st Century summer program sometime in the spring by the end of this school year. The form will be posted to the school board’s website once the paper copies are available.
See more information in a future edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.