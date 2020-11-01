NEB back to school on Monday

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – A closure of Northeast Bradford’s high school and elementary school that took effect Tuesday and was scheduled to continue until Nov. 13 was cut short by the school board during a special meeting held Friday, with most students to be welcomed back to class on Monday.
High school students will resume their hybrid AB schedule while kindergarten through fourth grades will return to the elementary school. Fifth and sixth grades will learn remotely due to quarantines. Elementary Principal Scott Webster said a return for those grades could happen Friday.
“We closed school this week to give us time to mitigate our buildings and to do our contact tracing,” Superintendent Bill Clark explained, while noting that they planned to make up those instructional days later in the school year.
The closure followed a report of an elementary student, who had last been in the school on Thursday, Oct. 22, testing positive along with two district office staff.
Through the process, he said 44 staff and students had to be quarantined in all.
By providing a little more than two weeks of closure, Clark said It would provide a sufficient amount of time to quarantine so that staff could return to work. However, he told the school board if they wished to bring students back Monday, he and his principals would work to make it happen.
With just one nay vote from school board President Devin Brown, the school board approved Monday’s return to school. Buildings were to reopen yesterday.
The school board is planning a work session Monday to update the district’s health and safety plan in response to the closure.
“It’s a living document,” Brown said. “As things happen, we have to tweak it a little here and there.”
The board is also pushing back its regular monthly meeting from Monday, Nov. 9 to Monday, Nov. 16 due to administrative staff who are unable to return to the office until Thursday and unable to prepare the board packets in time for the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.