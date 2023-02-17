NEB board hears about Winter Ball, OKs playground

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – They danced the night away – and helped others.
Two students attended the Monday-evening Northeast School Board meeting to report on the recent Winter Ball, which they organized to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. A representative of that organization also visited to tell about its work.
“Everything just fell into place so beautifully,” student Lani Thomas told the board and guests. She and fellow student Thailey Franklin, also at the meeting, organized the dance as a National Honor Society project and raised $1,200.
The students held the dance at the Towanda Golf Club and received donated food and other items from area businesses, as well as support from relatives; the Northern Tier Career Center; and Wayne Neuber, DJ. Both Thomas and Franklin said they hope the project can continue in the future.
Fellow students Lauren Weaver and Jacob Shoultes also helped organize the dance but were unable to attend the meeting.
Maggie O’Brian, director of the northeastern Pennsylvania region of Make-A-Wish, explained the charity serves children ages 2 ½ to 18 who have life-threatening conditions. It provides trips or other experiences to make a special dream come true. “And they need some hope, strength and joy to get through a difficult time,” she said.
Right now, the regional Make-A-Wish is working to grant wishes to an 18-year-old in Granville Summit and a 4-year-old in Athens. O’Brian said the money raised by the Northeast students will help those two.
The national Make-A-Wish organization was founded in the 1980s and has granted more than a half-million wishes worldwide.
Looking at what may be other fulfilled wishes, the board studied diagrams of the proposed new elementary school playground and officially approved the project. The playground will be “hopefully up and running for next year,” Administrator in Charge Matt Holmes noted, and will be located behind that building. It will be used by grades two through six.
The approved playground price is $210,000, $2,000 less than previously expected, but does not include other needed work. Holmes noted the school is still looking for financial help on the pad and drainage.
“You left off the football field?” Board President Peggy Hughes joked.
“Yes,” Holmes admitted.
Century Community Learning Center Director Stacey Hrivnak shared an update on the after-school enrichment and summer program, reporting on its recent audit and showing a presentation on participants and activities. CCLC strengths praised in the audit included parental involvement, community support via partnerships and mentoring relationships for students. The audit described the program as “enthusiastic,” “hard-working” and “welcoming.”
It also praised improvements such as communication with school staff, family engagement nights and the feedback system. The presentation included photos of projects, field trips and activity nights.
Hrivnak, who took over as director in December, thanked former Director Kerri Strauss, who started the program at Northeast.
Among other business:
--The board listened to a Zoom video report on the EFPR Group yearly audit review by Rich Davis. Davis and Hughes thanked Business Manager Missy Boardman for her work preparing for the audit.
--The board approved hiring: Tristen Frederick, custodial personnel; Misty Moore, health room assistant; Beth Vandemark, substitute office and cafeteria employee and aide; Michala Kuhlman-Forrest and Robert Robbins, freshman class co-sponsors; and Hailey Vail, CLCC student counselor. Those approved as volunteers were: Garth Babcock, event chaperone; Daniel Thomas, event security; and Braeden Frisbie, baseball. It accepted health room assistant Macy Wilks’ resignation.
--“Cafemurder” was approved as the spring play.
--The board learned the CCLC summer program will run July 10-Aug. 3, the same dates as the Panther Summer Academy.
