NEB board hears about Winter Ball, OKs playground

Northeast students Thailey Franklin, left, and Lani Thomas spoke at the recent Northeast School Board meeting, telling about the Winter Ball, which benefitted the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Fellow students Lauren Weaver and Jacob Shoultes, not shown, helped.

 Review Photo/NANCY SHARER

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – They danced the night away – and helped others.

Two students attended the Monday-evening Northeast School Board meeting to report on the recent Winter Ball, which they organized to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. A representative of that organization also visited to tell about its work.