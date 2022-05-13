NEB Board hears possible computer insurance plan, budget

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Insurance for student computers and more budget talk were two of the major items discussed at the May meeting of the Northeast Bradford School Board.
Codi Uhouse, a member of the Northeast IT team, assisted by IT Director Vanessa Perez, gave a presentation Monday night on a potential insurance plan covering the district-owned laptop computers students use at school and home.
Students in both the elementary and high school are provided a variety of laptops for their schoolwork, such as iPads, which cost $299 apiece; Chromebook, $330; and the Panther Academy laptops, $400 and more. The devices, though, can easily be damaged, and repairs cost money. For example, a replacement screen for a Chromebook can cost $60, Uhouse said. Right now, if all the computers broke, the repair cost would be more than $222,000.
Right now, parents are financially responsible for repairs only if a computer was damaged on purpose. But with an insurance plan, they would pay certain amounts up front to go toward any repairs or replacements needed.
The suggested annual plan, which would be optional for parents, would establish different payments based on school, parents’ financial situation and number of children in the family. The basic rates would be: elementary school – students in Panther Academy, $50; students paying full price for lunches, $20; reduced lunches, $10; and free lunches, $5. For the high school they would be: Panther Academy, $50; full-price lunches, $30; reduced lunches, $20; and free lunches, $10.
Uhouse explained the Panther Academy rates would be higher because those students use more-expensive computers.
Under a proposed family plan, these amounts would apply for a family with one or two children. In a family with three children, the third-highest computer insurance would be half-price, and in a family with four or more, the fourth-highest and beyond would be free. In a family with more than one child, the reductions would apply to all computers except the one(s) with the highest insurance.
Uhouse later gave an example of this pricing: “For example, a family that has two children in the high school and two in the elementary with normally priced lunches would have insurance that would look like $30 plus $30 plus $10 plus $0.”
The school possibly would hold a “Device Day” in August, when parents could pay for insurance before school starts.
For insured families, the plan would cover the full cost of repairs or replacement for the first incident of damage, then establish increasing deductibles parents would pay for any future incidents. For example, if a Chromebook screen, valued at $60, were repeatedly broken, an insured family would pay nothing for the first replacement, then $15 the next time, $30 the next and finally, $60 for future incidents.
Money paid for insurance would go into the school’s technical fund, and leftover money not used could go into the school’s general fund. If parents did not get insurance, they would be charged for any repairs needed for a computer.
“We want this program to help out all families in the Northeast Bradford School District,” Uhouse commented.
After his presentation, school board members asked questions and discussed the proposal. Shane Chapman asked if insurance payments not needed for repairs instead could be either returned to the family or carried over into the next year, rather than going into the general fund. Debra Hicks questioned whether families should be asked to buy insurance when the school is the one that says the students must use the computers.
And when laptops are damaged, Chapman wondered, “What happens when they don’t pay?”
The program would be run by Northeast itself and is based on plans developed by other area schools.
Uhouse noted an official proposal probably will be made later. His program that night was simply to present the idea and discuss it.
Soon after, Business Manager Mary Ann Boardman gave a video presentation on the proposed 2022-23 budget. She gave a similar presentation at the April meeting, after which the board voted 6-3 to accept it. This month, she recapped the plan and noted some changes. The board voted to accept the proposed budget. Next month it will vote on whether to officially adopt it.
Both months, Boardman showed several pages of budget figures for recent years and the coming term. Some of the details for the 2022-23 budget include:
- The district should receive $130,000 from gas royalties, up from $90,000; $1.9 million from the American Rescue Plan; and $331,000 from the 21st Century Grant.
- The expense side of the budget is expected to increase by 7% to $1.2 million.
- After remaining steady for two years, property taxes will increase to 4.8%, with the new millage at 41.48%.
- The cafeteria fund could see a $114,000 loss.
- Expected revenue sources are: 55%, state sources; 29%, local; 12%, federal; and 4%, fund balance.
- The Capital Reserve Fund has $471,000.
- The biggest areas of spending are salary and wages, approximately 37%, and benefits, approximately 28%.
Various parts of the budget could change as time goes on. “I budget conservatively,” Boardman commented.
The board voted 6-2 to accept the proposed budget. Shane Chapman, Peggy Hughes, David Martin, Kristy McPherson, James Perez and Louis Ugliuzza voted yes, and Benjamin Miller and Debra Hicks voted no. Richard Jones was absent.
Later in the meeting, the board voted to contract with BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 for a supervisor of special education services.
Superintendent Bill Clark, who is retiring after the end of this school year, later explained: “The district would like to have a sitting superintendent before hiring a director of special education. In the meantime, they will contract with the IU for an interim director of Special Education Services.”
During the second visitors’ comments time, district speech therapist Lauren Patrick spoke of her appreciation for and support of Shannon Gorman, director of Student Support Services.
Without Gorman, “I would not have been able to do my job,” Patrick stated. “She’s always stood behind me.”
She remarked she was wary of the plan for the new BLaST supervisor to work only four days in the schools and two of them virtually.
Among other business:
- The board approved 22 supplemental contracts: Shannon Gorman, Sarah Lehman, Susan Pifer and Shannon Brink, Century Community Learning Centers Summer Program site supervisors; Randi Huffman, Hannah Parshall, Ella Brown, Luke Newman, Kelly Edsell, Casey Ellis and Melissa Smith, CCLC teachers; Melissa Brown, TinaMarie Delsordo, Deborah Belles, Nancy Knapp, Kim Wilks, Theresa Tompkins, Laci Green and Rebeca Morris, CCLC aides; and Sue Middaugh, Rayla Middendorf and Kim Wilks, Extended School Year aides.
- The directors also approved advertising for several positions: all winter coaching jobs, an anticipated English as a Second Language teacher, an anticipated special education emotional support teacher and one district cafeteria staff position.
- The resignation of cafeteria staff member Ruth Weingartner was accepted. Boardman thanked her for her service.
- The board OK’d the second reading of the signage and decoration policy, which in most cases would give principals, then the superintendent, final say on decisions about questionable signs. If the matter did come to the board, it would have the final say.
- The activity run contract for Robert Bret and Angela Billings, for the 2022-2023 school year, was approved.
- Lou Ugliuzza was elected as board treasurer.
- The revised schedule for this school year was approved, with June 1 set as the last day for students and June 2, for teachers.
