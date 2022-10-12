ORWELL TOWNSHIP – The Northeast School Board officially met two new staff members at its recent meeting.
Acting Superintendent Michael Pawlik, who started with the district at the beginning of September, was present Monday night. He will fill that position until Administrator in Charge Matt Holmes completes his college certification process to become the new superintendent.
Thomas Scholvin had previously served as acting superintendent after Superintendent Bill Clark retired earlier in the summer.
“We’re very excited that he’s here … as we make a transition,” Board President Peggy Hughes said of Pawlik during the meeting. She noted he also will be serving as a mentor to Holmes.
“You have a great deal to be proud of,” Pawlik remarked later of the student body and staff. He said he is looking forward to working with Holmes. “It is an exciting place to be.”
Pawlik previously served as superintendent of East Lycoming School District, retiring at the end of June.
Also attending her first board meeting was new high school Principal Dr. Amy Brown.
A native of Beaver County, north of Pittsburgh, Brown received her undergraduate degree from Edinboro University, her master’s from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate in educational leadership from Immaculata, in Harrisburg. Before coming to Northeast, she taught seventh-grade math in the Towanda School District.
“I was ready for a career change,” she explained. “I was ready for something different.”
She said she likes the family atmosphere at Northeast.
“So far, it’s gone very well. It’s a lot to learn,” she said. “Everybody’s welcoming and friendly.”
She hopes “just to continue to improve education for students,” she said, “and help teachers proceed professionally.”
Brown fills the vacancy left when Holmes moved from high school principal to administrator in charge.
