NEB celebrating 35th annual Hands Across Northeast

After all these years, Hands is still reaching out.
Northeast Bradford is holding its 35th annual Hands Across Northeast fund-raiser this year to bring cheer to the less-fortunate in its district. Due to COVID-19 this year’s event will look a bit different, but the school family and community are still focusing on helping others. There is still time to help, too.
“We really try to encourage the spirit of giving and how every little bit helps!” Hands organizer Mamie Burgert commented. Burgert is a teacher in the elementary school.
Most years elementary school students and members of the community donate money toward the project, which provides groceries and Christmas gifts for several families, then they gather one afternoon in the school’s circular driveway to join hands, sing Christmas songs and hear the announcement of the amount raised. Faculty members use the money to shop for the items and invite families to pick them up.
“There are two big changes this year due to COVID-19,” Burgert explained. “We are having a contactless pickup for the gifts and groceries. Also, the outdoor event will not take place as it has every other year. But despite not being able to gather together to celebrate this season of giving, we still hope to celebrate in our classrooms, singing carols.”
Although the outdoor event will not be held and the community will be unable to attend, kindergarten students again will be decorating trees with handmade ornaments.
Burgert said the faculty mostly shopped online for gifts and have wrapped them with help from the PTG. Groceries will be delivered to the school next week.
In spite of the COVID-19 epidemic and its effects, Burgert noted the need in the district is about the same now as in other years.
Hands Across Northeast began in the 1980s, thanks to a simple suggestion from one little boy.
“Thirty-five years ago a student names Eric Brink wanted to help out his community and used Hands Across America as a starting point. … Hands Across Northeast was born,” Burgert explained.
“In that first year just five families were helped after raising about $500. On average we now raise around $5,000 and help about 25 families in our district. We celebrate our efforts with our culmination event where we circle up in front of the school and sing Christmas carols. This is always a special event for our students and community, a time where you feel a strong sense of community and spirit of giving.
“In recent years we have added the tradition of having our kindergarten kids make ornaments for a pine tree out in front of the elementary school. Our seniors join us for their last Hands Across Northeast and help them hang the ornaments on the tree. Though it won’t be exactly the same this year, our kids have still been able to give and feel the spirit of Christmas in our small community.”
Burgert thanked all the teachers, staff and community members who have donated and Hurley’s and Cargill for giving groceries.
Those wishing may still donate money to Hands Across Northeast, by mailing contributions to the Northeast Bradford Elementary School, 210 Panther Lane, Rome, PA 18837.
“Our hope is that we can make this season a little brighter,” Burgert said, “and we wish everyone a healthy and safe Christmas.”
