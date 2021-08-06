TOWANDA — The Northeast Bradford Education Foundation has been trying to fund a Smart Lab Learning Environment within Northeast Bradford Elementary school since 2019. After a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NEB Education Foundation will host a golf tournament to help accomplish the goal.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the NEB Education Foundation will host the 14th Annual Maroon and Gray Golf Tournament. The tournament tees off at 10 a.m and the cost to play per person is $85.
The Smart Lab Learning Environment will enable students to discover their interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and math, with the primary focus being engineering according to the NEB Education Foundation, according to the organization.
The project has been on hold since March of 2020 because of the pandemic. However, the NEB Education Foundation was awarded a $25,000 grant from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation to help fund the project.
To register, call Jack Carr at (570) 746-3510 or Brian Canfield at (570) 297-3456. The project can also be supported by becoming a tournament sponsor.
