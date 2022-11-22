NEB Foundation holds sixth annual Hurley’s fundraiser

ORWELL — An organization dedicated to helping out regional students conducted a recent fundraiser that contributed to its efforts.
The Northeast Bradford Education Foundation held its sixth annual Hurley’s Supermarket Sweep to support its students within its school district. Overall, the annual festivities were able to raise $1,117 through community support.
NEB Foundation Trustees and school district staff sold tickets for the occasion. The winning tickets were drawn at the NTL Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15 by spectators before medals were awarded to the athletes.
The grand prize winner was Danielle Russell. She was able to choice her prize and was presented with two specific options. The choices were either a two minute shopping spree with a cap of $1,250 in groceries or a $1,000 Hurley’s Fresh Market gift certificate. Russell elected to take the gift certificate.
The fundraiser also featured second and third place finishers. Second place winner, Twyla Wickwire, won a $250 Hurley’s gift certificate. Third place winner, Jennifer Babcock, obtained a $100 gift certificate.
The foundation would like to thank Hurley’s Super Market in Towanda for their participation, as well as the people who bought and sold tickets. Organizers expressed their hope to further grow the event in the years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.