NEB Foundation holds sixth annual Hurley’s fundraiser

The Northeast Bradford Education Foundation held its sixth annual Hurley’s Supermarket Sweep this year. Pictured from left: NEBEF trustees Jenn Schultz and Martha Young, prize winners Twyla Wickwire and Danielle Russell, and Nick Hurley, owner of Hurley’s Fresh Market.

 Photo Provided

ORWELL — An organization dedicated to helping out regional students conducted a recent fundraiser that contributed to its efforts.

The Northeast Bradford Education Foundation held its sixth annual Hurley’s Supermarket Sweep to support its students within its school district. Overall, the annual festivities were able to raise $1,117 through community support.