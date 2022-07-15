ORWELL TOWNSHIP — The Northeast Bradford School Board recently held a short special meeting to approve a contract with an acting superintendent and take care of other matters.
During the meeting, held last week, Dr. Thomas W. Scholvin was approved as acting superintendent. He will fill the position of retiring Superintendent Bill Clark until a permanent replacement is found. No information on Scholvin was discussed during the meeting.
Other personnel items approved were: the resignation of Amanda Cooley, district custodian; the hiring of Colleen Cobb, special education/emotional support secondary teacher (officially hired in June but an adjustment was made to salary); hiring of Lauren Patrick, speech therapist, and Doreen Torres and Kathleen Wurst, summer program aides.
Other listed contracts or agreements approved were: EFPR, Lackawanna Dual Enrollment, Behavior Specialist and Deer Park Lumber (biomass fuel bid).
