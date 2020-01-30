ORWELL TOWNSHIP — Northeast Bradford held its second STEAM night of the year at the elementary school Thursday night. The school has been holding activity nights to “engage our families in learning activities that are designed to bring together parents, children, and educators in activities that are fun as well as educational,” according to Superintendent William Clark.
A total of 127 people attended the night that included making slime, a space docking challenge and boat building among other Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics activities geared for young minds.
“It was definitely a fun filled night,” said Dr. Laura Osenbach, the school’s curriculum coordinator. “From diving into the makings of galaxy slime, trying out a teamwork exercise by landing the space shuttle onto the International Space Station, designing glow in the dark constellations and creating a delicious comet sundae to enjoy as dessert.”
Carol Heath, NEB’s STEAM instructor and coordinator said, “Our family STEAM nights at NEB are centered around good old family fun. Taking a reprieve from our everyday lives and technological distractions, enjoying the wonderful interaction between a child and his/her parents/guardians while learning something new or doing something challenging in a positive, supportive environment.”
“It’s awesome to be part of this special moment,” she added.
