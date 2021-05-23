ORWELL TOWNSHIP – A girl with long, straight hair smiled. A horse arched its neck gracefully, and a chickadee perched on a twig.
They looked very real but actually were pieces on display in the Northeast Bradford art show Saturday, organized by seniors Kiara Thetga and Sophia Jampo as their National Honor Society projects. Held in the high school cafeteria, the show featured artwork by about 15 students, staff and community members.
Admission fees and 50% of money raised in a silent auction of certain items went to the Honor Society. Artists received the other 50% of auction money.
Thetga expected most of the pieces to be drawings, but other items were brought in, too. “There’s a lot more than that,” she said. “Really cool! …
“Everybody has their own perspective,” she added. “I think it’s really cool to see the whole variety of art.”
Jampo hopes the show will become an annual Honor Society project.
Pieces on display included crocheting, large paper animals, paintings, crystal items, photos, a long rug, and a wide variety of black-and-white and color drawings and paintings. The last group included black-and-white portraits, color cartoon characters, abstracts, rock performers, Jesus with the cross and more.
Artists ranged from young elementary students to adults.
Clayton Frasier, grade 10, sat crocheting a green winter cap. “I just do it occasionally,” he said of the craft, which he learned from a baby-sitter. Zoey Thetga, grade four, and her mom, Katie, sat by the youngster’s table of paintings and acrylic pieces. “I enjoy that I can put my own creative thinking into one little space and it looks really nice,” Zoey said.
Violet Markley, a sophomore, brought more than 20 of her drawings. “It’s fun,” she said of the art form. “Shows people’s creative side.” At the next table, Aileanah McCrone, grade eight, showed paintings. Art provides an outlet for her, and she also is interested in a career in music, acting or animated movies.
Thetga herself displayed two unique items – painted electric guitars – as well as sketches. Jampo made the portrait of the smiling girl, and others in her family brought various drawings as well. Rebecca Folk’s stained-glass waterfowl piece and Amey Johnson’s nature photos were among the displays by staff members.
