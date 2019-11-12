ORWELL TOWNSHIP — Northeast Bradford honored local veterans with a traditional luncheon and assembly at the high school on Veterans Day Monday.
The school has held a Veterans Day assembly for more than a decade and held the luncheon for the past eight years, according to school officials. Both events are organized by the school’s National Honor Society.
The assembly was highlighted by special guest Marine Sergeant Eric Barrett, who held a question and answer session with curious students about what it means to be a Marine after a short speech about his service. Also speaking at the assembly were state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), who explained to the audience the symbolic meaning behind flag folding and presented the folded flag to Barrett, NHS adviser Matthew Fearnley, and others including students.
Also included in the assembly was a reading of “In Flanders Fields,” a poem written during World War One that references red poppies, a small red flower that would grow from the graves of fallen soldiers. Artificial red poppies, called Buddy Poppies, were given out to everyone in attendance.
“I think it’s a great honor that they’re recognizing us veterans now, back then it wasn’t that great, people were not happy about veterans,” said Burt Baldwin, a Vietnam vet, before the ceremony.
“Growing up here, you see what the Vietnam veterans and the Korean veterans didn’t get support that they deserved... I’m glad that they’re now getting the support and recognition they deserve, not just from the community but from everyone in the United States,” said Glen Owen the commander of the VFW Post 6284.
“It’s good to impress upon these kids that freedom and protection of freedom is pretty important,” said Stuart Brink, a Vietnam veteran with the VFW Post 6428. “People in this area treated me very well. The things you hear about bad treatment — that wasn’t the case around here... I think however the parents felt about those things was passed on.”
